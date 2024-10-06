Ford Defiles Capri Nameplate By Reincarnating As An SUV

Ford told its American dealers to pause EV investments last month in the face of slow demand for electric cars. But in Europe the Blue Oval is getting ready to roll out its second electric compact SUV on July 10, and this one could wear a resurrected Capri badge. The new SUV is a sister car to the European Ford Explorer unveiled last year and will be built at the same Cologne plant and from the same VW MEB platform used by the Wolfsburg company’s ID cars. But while the boxy Explorer is aimed at the ID.4, the new EV gets a fastback body and targets the ID.5.



