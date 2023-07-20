Ford Delays 2024 Mustang Debut In Europe Because Quality Is So Bad

Back in May 2023, we learned that the S650's rollout was hampered by a handful of quality-related issues. According to a seventh-generation Mustang launch team member, the pony car had experienced V8 valve issues, electrical issues, and body panel fitment issues.

Many customers are understandably worried that deliveries will be pushed back as a result of said problems. On the upside, communications director Mike Levine confirmed that on-sale timing remains unchanged from the originally announced summer 2023 for the US market. However, all cars – from the four-pot EcoBoost to the go-faster Dark Horse – are held until quality checks are passed with flying colors.

The bad news? Ford of Germany rescheduled the S650 for early 2024 rather than late summer 2023. Given that North America buys more 'Stangs than Europe, this development is hardly surprising. The delay might also trickle down to right-hand-drive markets like the United Kingdom and Australia, where the seventh-gen model is listed as coming in late 2023 and early 2024.