Ford Delays Production Of The 2023 Maverick

Ford has been riding a wave of success of late, releasing vehicle after vehicle that the buying public just can't get enough of. The Ford F-150 Lightning has been selling everywhere, and the Bronco Raptor and F-150 Raptor are sure to follow suit. But it's not just these all-new models that are highly sought after and the Ford Maverick has been a huge success too. With a new Tremor variant recently announced and more likely to be on the way, this budget pickup is going to be everywhere.

Well, the Maverick will be on every street if Ford can sort out its production woes. However, according to sources close to the Blue Oval, production of the 2023 model has been pushed back once again.