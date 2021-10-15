Ford Dials Back Mach-E Acceleration After 5 Seconds To Preserve Battery Life

The REVan Evan YouTube channel recently published its first test of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Interestingly, a commenter pointed out that the electric crossover holds back or limits acceleration toward the end of a quarter-mile run.

Based on the information gleaned from Mach-E Forum.com, as well as multiple comments, and even details reportedly provided by Ford, the Mach-E GT Performance delivers full power for about five seconds, then ramps down performance to limit heating. This is likely to preserve the electric car's battery life.



