Ford Discontinues Some DEI Work Programs To Focus On Less Polarizing Issues

Walking things back in the face of criticism has become a national pastime in America. Companies have repeatedly rolled out new initiatives, only to have a group complain, leading them to pause whatever the initiative or product might be. Ford is the most recent to do so, following Harley-Davidson and others in scaling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives (DEI).
 
The automaker recently told workers that it would modify its DEI initiative to allow all employees, and said that it would end its work with the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. Ford will also stop participating in some “best places to work” programs.


