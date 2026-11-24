I remember a time, not long ago, when American carmaker Ford rolled out so many new vehicles that we, the ones covering such things, sometimes found it difficult to keep up. That time is gone now, and we all have to think pretty hard to remember how long ago a brand-new Ford came out. In a bid to cut costs and boost profit margins, the Blue Oval decided to stick to its present range of trucks and SUVs, with the only major investment on the horizon being the upcoming Fathom family. That, and a spacecraft, it seems.



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