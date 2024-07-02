Ford Drops Automated Parking Feature To Save Costs

Ford Motor Co. is planning to make some big cuts in spending to make more money and fight against prices going up. This includes taking out some fancy features from their cars, like automatic parallel parking.



They're aiming to save $2 billion by cutting costs in many areas like materials and shipping. These cuts will also impact how they design cars and features that people don't really use much, according to Ford's Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra, who spoke to analysts on a call.



One of the features they might remove is the automatic steering for parking, which helps cars get into tight spots.





