It seems the popular Ford Mustang Mach-E will no longer be made available with promotional financing, reports CarsDirect.

According to a dealer incentive bulletin seen by the publication, the 2023 model is now only eligible for standard interest rates. For those who prefer to finance their vehicles, this could diminish the appeal of the all-electric Ford crossover. Until recently, customers could opt for 4.99% APR on Mach-E vehicle loans that were up to 72 months.



Read Article