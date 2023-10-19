Ford Drops Explorer And Aviator Hybrid Models For 2024

Agent009 submitted on 10/19/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:12:13 PM

Views : 476 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford has decided to drop a pair of hybrid vehicles for the upcoming model year. The automaker says that for 2024, neither the Explorer nor its chassis mate, the Lincoln Aviator, will be offered with their hybrid powertrains.
 
For 2023, the Ford Explorer is offered with a 3.3-liter hybrid powertrain that makes a combined 318 hp (237 kW/322 PS) and 322 lb-ft (436 Nm) of torque, making it the second-least powerful powertrain in the lineup. However, it’s the most fuel-efficient Explorer, returning a combined 27 MPG (8.7 L/100 km)


Read Article


Ford Drops Explorer And Aviator Hybrid Models For 2024

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)