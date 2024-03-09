Ford Drops Standard Security Feature On New F-150 Making It Optional

What was once considered standard fare attached to the sides of a long list of Ford cars, trucks, and SUVs has recently disappeared. The user-friendly security option known as SecuriCode, which uses a small keypad placed on the outside of the vehicle's door for keyless entry duties, has curiously been dropped from Ford's line-up, reports Ford Authority. The latest victim of the change is the Ford F-150 line, a vehicle that held on to the security feature as part of its model refresh which hit showrooms earlier this year, but that won't include the keypad for the 2025 model year. It's a trend that continues with Ford's current vehicle line as the previously standard affair is becoming a dealer-installed option, and it isn't cheap.



Read Article