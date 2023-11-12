Ford EV Sales Are SO GREAT, WAIT, SINKING SO BAD, They Just Announced a FIFTY-PERCENT Drop In Production On The LIGHTNING. TOLD YOU SO.

Ford Motor Co. plans to cut production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck by 50% in 2024, citing "changing market demand." The company had initially planned to produce 150,000 Lightning trucks per year, but it now expects to produce only 80,000 in 2024. The move comes as Ford faces increasing competition from other automakers in the electric pickup truck market. Ford's decision to cut production of the Lightning is a sign that the company is struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of change in the electric vehicle market.



This seems like a defensive move so they can say the Cybertruck had no effect on them, we were dropping production anyway.



