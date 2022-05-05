Ford EV Sales Leap 139% In April WITHOUT The F150 Lightning Coming Online

Ford reported an incredible growth rate for its electric vehicle sales with a 139 percent increase on the strength of the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit. In all, Ford sold 16,779 electrified units in April 2022, with E-Transit sales increasing by 62.3 percent from March and the Mustang Mach-E with its best sales performance since its launch. Ford said the 139 percent increase in EV sales could be attributed to the Mustang Mach-E and the recent launch of the E-Transit. While these are currently Ford’s only EVs available for purchase, deliveries of the F-150 Lightning are set to begin in the coming weeks. However, the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit are surging Ford’s transition to electric cars with an unprecedented growth rate despite tough market conditions.



