Ford EV Sales More than Doubled In April After Price Cuts Made Them Affordable

Ford Motor Company reported 179,588 new vehicle sales in April (down 2.4% year-over-year) and 687,671 in the first four months of the year (up 4.2%). While the overall result was weaker than a year ago, Ford's EV sales increased noticeably.

Last month, Ford sold 8,019 EVs, 129% more than a year ago, which gives hope for a strong Q2. The EV share out of the brand's total volume improved to 4.7%, compared to 2.0% a year ago.

Once again, all three Ford EV models contributed to the growth. The company sold 4,893 Mustang Mach-Es (up 205% year-over-year), 2,090 F-150 Lightning (up 57% year-over-year) and 1,036 E-Transit (up 86% year-over-year).