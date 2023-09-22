Ford Ecosport Engine Under Investigation By NHTSA For Failures

Discontinued from the US lineup in the summer of 2023, the India-built EcoSport for the United States market came with a 2.0-liter engine, namely a four-cylinder lump that Ford refers to as Ti-VCT after the Dearborn-based automaker's twin independent variable cam timing system. Assembled in India, said motor takes 4.4 quarts (4.16 liters) of engine oil.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received no fewer than 95 complaints from EcoSport owners, all of them over sudden engine failure caused by oil pressure loss. Certain owners reported a low engine oil pressure warning light preceding a reduction or the complete loss of motive power.

Such a failure automatically increases the risk of a crash, and the failure's nature also requires engine replacement. Given these circumstances, the Office of Defects Investigation has opened a preliminary evaluation into the 2018 through 2021 model year EcoSport. If the federal watchdog forces the Ford Motor Company to recall said vehicles, the automaker will have to fix 241,014 vehicles.