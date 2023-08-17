Ford Eliminates Entry Level Bronco For 2024 Making Entry Point Over $4,000 Higher

Ford has made a few adjustments to the Bronco lineup for the 2024 model year, quietly announcing the demise of the Base trim level. The new entry-level grade is the Big Bend, and this move has made the potent off-roader more expensive. Previously available from $34,890, the 2024 Ford Bronco can now be ordered from $39,130. The new entry-level variant is the Big Bend, which used to slot between the Base and the Black Diamond on the 2023 series. This move will allow the Blue Oval to cut down the production time while also aligning it with customer needs, according to a spokesperson cited by TheDrive.



