Ford Evaluates Entering Indycar Racing Again

Ford has been expanding its motorsport presence through Ford Racing, its official high-performance and motorsport division. The automaker entered Formula One by partnering with Red Bull Powertrains to develop the power unit for the 2026 season, and after much initial struggle, the partnership seems to be working well, considering Max Verstappen’s recent double victory in Malaysia and Singapore. Now, Ford is also evaluating a potential IndyCar entry. According to a report by GP, this could happen in 2028, the year when the sport enters a new era by introducing the IR-28 chassis and a new 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid engine formula, which will replace the existing 2.2-liter engine. Currently, Honda and Chevrolet have agreed to supply engines for the new regulation cars.



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