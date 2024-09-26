Ford Executive Believes EV Buyers Aren't Smart Enough To Realize They Can Charge At Home

Ford’s Marin Gjaja explained that most drivers don’t realize the major perks of driving an EV. Not only is it more efficient, but it also offers extra benefits like skipping the lines at the gas station with the ability to charge at home.

At the Automotive News Congress, Marin Gjaja, COO of Ford’s Model e EV business, said one of the company’s main priorities is tackling false beliefs about electric vehicles.

“That’s the conundrum for us as an industry,” Gjaja said in Michigan on Tuesday. He added, “We have customers who are fearing loss and misperceive the value” of EVs.