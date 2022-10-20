Ford Executive Claims Tesla Roadster Doesn't Exist

Tesla’s track record of overpromising and under-delivering is well established, and Ford’s Mike Levine is taking them to task once again.

Responding to a tweet from a Tesla stock stan, showing the Tesla Roadster and saying “Catch Me If You Can $TSLA,” Levine hilariously mocked the MIA product by saying “I agree! It’s hard to catch something that doesn’t exist, no matter how fast it drains $50K from your bank account.”

That’s the sad truth as the second-generation Roadster was introduced nearly five years ago and was originally slated to be launched in 2020. That obviously never happened and we’ve only heard occasional updates about it since then.