Ford Expands Recall Of 2022 Mach-E Models For Battery Connector Issues

The Ford Motor Company is recalling certain Mustang Mach-E vehicles produced for the US market back in 2022 for the 2022 model year. In said vehicles, which feature the extended-range battery, the main contactors high-voltage battery are prone to overheating.

Overheating may occur while DC fast charging and under repeated wide-open-pedal events. The overheating condition leads to arcing, which may result in the deformation of the contact surfaces. Given time, a contactor or both may be prevented from closing as intended. Alternatively, a contactor that welds closed is another recipe for sudden loss of motive power.



This recall is an expansion of campaign 23V687 from October 2023. Back then, an estimated 34,762 vehicles produced for the 2021 through 2022 model years were recalled for complete replacements of the bussed electrical center, which is alternatively called the high-voltage junction box in the workshop manual.