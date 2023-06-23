Ford Expected To Layoff More White Collar Worker As Electrification Push Continues

Last year, Ford laid off about 3,000 workers around the globe, mostly in the U.S. The company said this year it would slash more than 1,000 jobs in China and some 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years.
 
The latest cuts are expected to be on a smaller order of magnitude than those actions, according to one of the sources.
 
CEO Jim Farley has said Ford needs to rein in costs and look for different kinds of workers as it transitions the business to focus on electrified, connected products and software services. He has said Ford is at a roughly $7 billion cost disadvantage compared to some of its rivals.


