Ford Explorer Under Investigation For Rear Axle Bolt Failures

Back in April 2022, the Ford Motor Company issued a ginormous recall for the 2020 to 2022 model year Explorer. A whopping 252,936 units were called back over a rear axle horizontal mounting bolt that may fracture after repeated peak torque events. By that, Ford is referring to launching hard from a standstill, as you would do in a quarter-mile drag race.

Too many hard launches may lead to a bolt failure, which – in turn – leads to the rear axle's housing moving out of position. This condition is easily identifiable by means of clunking, grinding, and binding noises. The bad news doesn't end here, though. The half shafts may also become loose, resulting in loss of transmission torque to the Explorer's rear wheels.