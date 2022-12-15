Ford Eyes A Formula 1 Comeback With Red Bull

With Porsche's venture into Formula 1 via Red Bull ruled out, it's been rumored that several other automakers are interested in partnering with the reigning champs come 2026. Ford has apparently entered the chat, looking to cash in on F1's recent surge in popularity in the United States, reports Motorsport.com. Citing unnamed sources, the report claims that a partnership with Red Bull could be one avenue for the Blue Oval to return to the pinnacle of motorsport. Reportedly, there's little to no desire for Ford to fund a full works team at the moment or in the near future. Therefore, a "badging exercise" with some engineering and technical assistance to Red Bull—along with a hefty check, of course—could be just what the Dearborn automaker is looking for.



