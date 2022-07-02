Ford F-150, Bronco, And Mustang Mach-E Production Fall Victim To Chip Shortage

In terms of vehicle launches, Ford has been enjoying a wave of hits and buzz with the Bronco, Maverick, and Lightning. The Blue Oval is straddling the line between heritage and future-facing progress, and customers are snapping up its vehicles like ravenous crocodiles (and sometimes overpaying due to dealer markups). Less than two weeks ago, Ford celebrated its 40 millionth F-Series truck with a 2022 F-150 Tremor rolling off the line in Dearborn.However, the chip shortage and supply chain woes are taking their toll on Ford and across the industry. In its most recent earnings call, Ford CEO Jim Farley and CFO John Lawler were called on to break down the numbers from Q4 2021 and explain how it missed Wall Street’s earnings expectations.



Read Article