Ford F-150 Buyers Seem To Have No Problem With $1000 A Month Payments

Agent009 submitted on 3/10/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:11 AM

Views : 658 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Those of you looking to purchase a 2026 Ford F-150 pickup truck may want to consider leasing rather than buying, as average monthly payments for the Blue Oval’s best-selling model have crept agonizingly close to the $1,000 mark.
 
According to new data released in Experian's Q4 2025 State of the Automotive Finance Market Report, increased interest rates, plus the fluctuating tariffs situation, meant new F-150 buyers were putting down an average of $970 per month in the final quarter of 2025. That’s the highest of any gas-engined model of Experian's top 10 models of 2025, incidentally.


Read Article


Ford F-150 Buyers Seem To Have No Problem With $1000 A Month Payments

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)