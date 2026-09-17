Ford F-150 Fails To Make The List For Truck Of The Year Awards

There are four trucks competing for the 2027 North American Truck of the Year, and the Ford F-150 is not anywhere near that list. With Ford working on a next generation, the F-150 will watch the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra battle for the award. The F-150 is part of America’s best-selling truck series, and many probably expected to see its name on the list. However, there was no room left for a vehicle that had its last full, ground-up major redesign for the 2021 model year, with the arrival of the 14th generation. The 15th won't be here before 2028, when it is expected to arrive as a 2029 model year.



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