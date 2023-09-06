Ford F-150 Lightning Demand Waning? Order Now, Get Your Vehicle In September

Ford announced today that it is on track to increase production of the F-150 Lightning’s various trims, including the high-demand XLT model, as capacity will continue to ramp up at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center this fall, decreasing customer wait times.

Ford is continuing to accept retail customer orders of both the Lariat and Platinum models of the F-150 Lightning, but customer interest in the XLT trim has effectively put the automaker in a tough position due to heightening demand.

Ford has worked with its suppliers to enable higher production metrics for the XLT trim in particular, as it has been the most sought-after trim level of the F-150 Lightning, which is the company’s introductory electric pickup.