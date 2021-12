The Ford F-150 Lightning is the most researched electric pickup truck on Twitter, much more than the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck.



That’s according to geotagged Twitter data from the last three months tracking over 130,000 tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword electric phrases about upcoming electric truck models. Tracked tweets included "Ford F-150 Lightning," "Rivian R1T," "Hummer EV," "Cybertruck," #cybertruck, #R1T, #HummerEV, and many more of the same.



