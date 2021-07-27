Ford F-150 Lightning May Hit The Market With OVER 500 Miles Of Range

We recently had the opportunity to visit Ford's Dearborn complex to check out the new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, the Product Development Center, and take a spin around the Dearborn Test Track in an F-150 Lightning with Darren Palmer, Ford's Global General Manager Of Battery Electic Vehicles.

The tour and test ride (Palmer was driving) were really informative and we'll be posting a video of the day's events and learnings on the InsideEVs Youtube channel soon. However, one of the most surprising things we saw during the day was buried in the F-150 Lightning's Pro Power Onboard control screen.