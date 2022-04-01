Ford F-150 Lightning Orders To Begin On Thursday

Ford announced that it is nearly doubling the production capacity of the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck to 150,000 per year.

As we understand, such a rate of production will be available at the end of 2023. Ford CEO Jim Farley hinted that the company will double the previous target of 80,000 units per year a few weeks ago and at the time we thought that it might be up to about 160,000.

The production of the Ford F-150 Lightning will take place at Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (part of the Ford Rouge Center)