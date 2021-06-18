Ford F-150 Lightning Pricing Revealed - Is It More Affordable Than The Cybertruck You Reserved?

The Ford F1-150 Lightning is arguably one of the most impressive all-electric pickups on the market today. Starting at a very aggressive price and designed for the F-150’s classic buyers, the Lightning seemed like a great shoo-in as the electric truck market’s next best-seller. Ford, however, has been quite reserved about the Lightning’s full pricing details, at least, until now. And if the recent information about the F-150 Lightning proves accurate, it would appear that Ford’s electric pickup will command a pretty steep premium over the Tesla Cybertruck. Users at the Ford enthusiast F150Gen14 forum recently shared a questionnaire that was reportedly sent by the veteran automaker. The questionnaire, which seemed designed to determine which features are preferred by consumers, featured a list of available F-150 Lightning variants and their respective options and prices. This included every trim of the Lightning, from the Pro base model to the top-tier Lightning Platinum series.











