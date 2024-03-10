Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Double In Third Quarter

Ford's all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck has turned things around, with the sales numbers doubling in the third quarter of 2024. In fact, year-to-date sales of the battery-electric truck are also on the up and up, suggesting that demand for the competent electric F-150 is on the rise. According to the Blue Oval's latest sales figures, Ford shifted 7,162 units in Q3 2024. That is an increase of 104.5% compared to the same period last year when Ford managed to sell just 3,503 examples. Compared to arch-rival Chevrolet, the Dearborn-based brand is in the lead when it comes to electric trucks. In the same period, a mere 1,995 units of the Silverado EV were delivered to customers.



