Ford F-150 Production Becomes the First Victim Of Aluminum Plant Fire - Automaker Expects A $1 Billion Hit

A fire at a New York aluminum plant that is expected to affect production of Ford Motor's F-150 truck for months will sap up to $1 billion from the automaker's earnings, according to a Wednesday note from Evercore ISI analysts.

The September 16 blaze at Novelis is expected to take much of the aluminum factory down until the first quarter of 2026, the company told Reuters, affecting the supply of the metal to Ford's best-selling F-150 trucks through the end of the year.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker's stock fell about 6% yesterday after news of the fire.