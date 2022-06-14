Ford F150 Lightning Trucks Pile Up In Parking Lot Waiting For Parts

Ford attracted media attention after it decided to build vehicles without some electronic components. This helped keep the production lines going, but the unfinished cars had to be kept somewhere while waiting for the missing parts. Popular models like the Bronco and later the F-150 Lightning started filling parking lots. With so many of them sitting there for months, it was sure that people would notice.



The first 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was officially delivered to a customer in Michigan at the end of May. Still, other reservation holders were not that lucky. Although rolled off the production line, many Lightning electric trucks were quarantined outside the manufacturing plant for months.



