Ford Factory Worker That Heckled Trump During Visit Returns To Work

The work status of the factory worker suspended from his job by Ford Motor Co. after shouting “pedophile protector” at President Trump has changed, sources close to the situation told Shifting Gears on Monday.

Thomas “TJ” Sabula, a member of the United Auto Workers, was suspended with pay following an incident during a tour at the River Rouge Complex in Dearborn on Tuesday, Jan. 13 that made international news. It triggered an immediate response from Trump — captured on video and acknowledged as authentic by the White House — that included giving the employee the middle finger.

Ford CEO Jim Farley and executive chair Bill Ford were accompanying the president during his visit to the plant that builds Ford F-150 pickup trucks. Neither the UAW nor Ford Motor Co. have discussed the situation during the past two weeks.