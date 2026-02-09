Ford Fathom Takes A Gamble Going Down The Vegas Strip

Ford's disguise team gave the Fathom two graphics to wear around Las Vegas: "Camo Off in 2027" and "This Changes Everything." Bold words for a truck still hiding under black-and-white wrap in the desert heat. The camouflaged prototypes were out for hot-weather testing.

Ford's electric truck carries a sticker of $29,945 out the door, or $28,350 before the $1,595 destination charge. That slots the upcoming Fathom below a gas-powered Maverick in many configurations and puts early pressure on the sub-$30,000 electric truck class before that class even exists at scale.