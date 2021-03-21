Ford Fighting DIRTY? Communications Mgr. Calls Out Tesla's Full Self Driving as 'VAPORWARE'.

An official Ford spokesperson called Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ package ‘vaporware’ in a spat with a Tesla investor over the Mustang Mach-E.



Press relations and communication people at legacy automakers are generally pretty careful about what they say, especially when it is about the competition, because they are official representatives of the company.



That’s why we were surprised to see this interaction between Mike Levine, North American communication manager at Ford, and Ross Gerber, an investor who is long Tesla.



While “vaporware” is a more vague term that some would certainly argue applies to Tesla’s FSD package, saying that Tesla rips off people is more serious.



What's your call on this Spies? Is Levine right? Or is this just Tesla envy?





Why would Ford have to compare? Don’t listen to me. Listen to the media. And return those $10K full-self driving deposits. Mach-E customers drive away with a car. Tesla customers drive off with vaporware. https://t.co/bpC8JRNTR1 https://t.co/y3ZOcIos3H — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) March 21, 2021



