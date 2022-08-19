Ford Files For Patent To Charge Your Electric Vehicle When It Is Being Towed

Ford is busy filing for patents that would probably never see the light of day. One application it recently filed with the USPTO describes an “in-flight” charging system for electric vehicles. The name reveals the idea came from the inflight refueling operation of military aircraft.



Sometimes, the patent applications that Ford files seem very much like children’s depiction of the future in the ’80s. They know something is happening, things are changing, and they want to be part of the change, but they don’t quite know how. This leads to all sorts of crazy ideas, some with fewer chances to become a reality than even Elon Musk conceiving a child on Mars.



Read Article