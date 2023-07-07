Ford Files Patent To Allow Bronco Drivers to Stand While Driving

Ford has filed what has to be the most controversial patent of the year so far, which shows tech that allows a driver to stand up in their convertible off-roader and drive the car using a secondary set of controls. CarBuzz discovered the patent at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Ford mentions a convertible off-roader, so it's obviously talking about the Bronco. The patent rightfully states that certain scenarios in off-roading require the driver to stand up or lean out of the car to ensure their safety and the vehicle's safety. If you've ever been off-roading, you know that visibility is in short supply when climbing over boulders. Sometimes, it's easier to lean out of the car to see how much clearance you have left. Or to stand up and keep a close eye on the chosen line.



