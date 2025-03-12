Ford Finds November Sales Were Fueled By Entry Level Vehicles

Affordability has been top of mind for new vehicle shoppers in recent months, and for good reason - the prices of automobiles have risen to new record heights for years now, making them as unaffordable as ever. That precarious situation has been compounded by stubbornly high interest rates as well, prompting customers to take out longer and longer loans in an effort to drive their monthly payments down. Thus, it should come as no surprise that Ford shoppers in November gravitated toward the automaker's entry-level models.



