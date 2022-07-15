Ford Finds Taking Down The Wrangler Is Way Harder Than They Thought

Earlier this year, we pondered whether Jeep would continue to dominate the plug-in hybrid segment in the USA. Now that we're halfway through the year, the sales charts can finally provide an answer, and it's a solid yes.

According to Jeep's year-to-date figures, it sold 99,497 Wranglers. Of those, 10,861 were 4xes, which means the 4xe retains its crown as the best-selling PHEV. Who knew a Wrangler of all things would get to wear this particular crown?

The folks over at The Drive crunched some numbers and came up with another interesting fact. The Wrangler is currently outselling the Ford Bronco at a ratio of one to 1.81. That's practically two to one!

Wasn't the Bronco supposed to end the Wrangler?