Ford For Thought: Most Tire Stores Will Only Replace EV Tires Rather Than Repair

Tires designed specifically for electric vehicles are different from standard tires. They’re designed to do different things. Do their differences mean that EV tires can’t be repaired like standard tires if they’re losing air due to a foreign object like a nail or a piece of glass? Not necessarily, though the process may be more involved. First, let’s talk about one of the key ways EV tires are different from standard tires. Tire manufacturers ran into a problem with the advent of modern-day electric vehicles. With combustion gone, all of the noise, vibration, and harshness that accompanied it was also absent. What was left, however, was not silence, but rather the thrum of tire noise from all four corners. Their solution? Foam.



