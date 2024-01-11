Ford Freezes F-150 Lightning Production Until 2025 Due To Slow Sales

Losses mount at Ford's EV division Model e, as customers are harder to convince. The Ford F-150 Lightning, once touted as the modern equivalent of the Model T, is clogging dealer lots. This prompted Ford to announce idling the Dearborn plant, where the F-150 Lightning is produced, from November 15 until January 6, 2025.

Traditional carmakers are having a tough time convincing customers to buy their electric vehicles.





Many blamed the customers for having second thoughts about EVs, but the EV market continued to expand unabated. While most have shrunk their EV ambitions, others have expanded market share, with Tesla taking the lion's share. During the third quarter, GM seems to have found its pace, overtaking Ford thanks to more affordable EVs like the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Blazer EV. The Blue Oval, on the other hand, is scaling back its EV operations.