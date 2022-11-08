Ford Goes Retro With 2023 Bronco Heritage Model

2021 marked the return of an absolute legend for Ford. As far as off-roaders go, the Bronco is one of the most celebrated and loved in the USA, with a history that stretches back nearly sixty years. New for 2023, Ford has revealed four new Heritage models, designed to hark back to the '66 original while providing the capability of a modern-day SUV.

Four special variants, two of which are limited editions, will be made available for the new model year. The Heritage Edition will be offered across the range (Bronco two-door, four-door, and Bronco Sport). Heritage Limited Edition models will be kept exclusive, with Ford limiting production to 1,966 per body style.