Ford HALTS Escape SUV Production At Louisville Assembly Plant Due To Quality Issues

Due to quality issues with the revamped Ford Escape, the automaker has found itself having to idle its Louisville Assembly Plant (LAP), leaving thousands of workers out of work. According to a memo acquired by WDRB News, the workers are set to return on February 20.

The fourth generation Ford Escape launched in 2019, but the problems started with last year's major facelift. It has constantly been suffering production problems, including supply chain issues. According to the memo issued by LAP Manager Andrew Tapp, the automaker "encountered a few concerns that our engineering team wanted to review and resolve" before resuming production.



