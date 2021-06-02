Ford HORSES AROUND And Steals GM's Will Ferrell-Norway SuperBowl MOJO.

GM CEO Mary Barra tweeted, "Norway has set the bar high with electric vehicle adoption. We are ready to bring #EVerybodyIn on the #AllElectricFuture."



The campaign features media influencers trying to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.



But the Ford team in Norway couldn't just sit back and let it go.

They clapped back on Twitter.



Ford created a 23-second spot to the backdrop of James Bond-style music that features Mustang Mach-E SUVs driving the streets of Norway and delivering pizzas around Oslo, spotlighting the company that not only sells in Europe now (GM doesn't) and sells to Norwegians now (GM doesn't) but currently is delivery an all-new all-electric vehicle now (GM doesn't).





#NoWayNorway?? Sorry buddy, when you finally get to Norway, your pineapple pizza will be here for you - we`ll save you a bite! ??Norway https://t.co/m3qUV1n6em pic.twitter.com/B4qeDKnUvX — Ford Motor Norge (@Ford_Norge) February 4, 2021



