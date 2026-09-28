Ford Halts F-150 Production At Michigan Plant Leaving 3,500 Workers Idle

Ford has halted the production of the F-150 for nearly a week at its Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan, due to an undisclosed supply chain issue. An internal memo reportedly shows that all production crews at the factory were canceled during this window.

All production crews and shifts have been paused from Thursday, September 24, through Tuesday, September 29, 2026. This decision leaves roughly 3,500 workers idle, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters. That is where the super-popular F-150 pickup truck rolls off the production line.