Ford Halts Mach-E Orders - Can't Make Them Fast Enough

As Ford rapidly electrifies its range of cars and trucks, people are snapping them up faster than the company can produce them. Couple this with ongoing production delays and global parts shortages and logistical delays and you're looking at massive waiting lists for cars such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning. Back in February, Ford halted orders for the Premium and California Route 1 trims, and the ripple effect caused by supply chain issues has resulted in a sales drop of Mach-E cars, compared to last year. Thankfully Ford is seeing improvements as more people place their orders. In fact, It has improved so much that you can no longer order a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E in any trim.



