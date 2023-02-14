Ford Halts Production and Shipments Of F-150 Lightning Due To Battery Issues

Ford spokeswoman Emma Bergg declined to disclose details of the possible battery issue, which is being investigated after a vehicle displayed a potential problem as part of the automaker's pre-delivery quality inspections.

The stop-shipment order and halt in production was issued at the beginning of last week, according to Bergg. It adds to ongoing "execution issues" detailed to investors earlier this month by Ford CEO Jim Farley that crippled the automaker's fourth-quarter earnings.