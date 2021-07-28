Ford Hard At Work On Baby Mach-E Based On VW Platform

Ford is well on its way to finishing its first EV based on VW's MEB architecture. Its been spied under wraps and in clay model form. But today we've rendered the new electric vehicle, with everything we know from reports and rumors. And as you can see, it looks pretty cool.

So we know the new Ford is likely to share its wheelbase with the Volkswagen ID.4. That means a size of about 109 inches from axle to axle. That's a little bigger than the last Ford Focus. We've based this mini Mustang Mach-E on the Puma ST sold in Europe, as that's exactly the type of car this will be. We're hoping it serves as sort of a replacement for the high-performance Focus ST.