Ford Has 45,000 Unfinished Vehicles Waiting On Parts

The auto industry continues to be heavily affected by the broken supply chains that have led to a global shortage of parts. On Monday, Ford announced that it expects to have between 40,000 and 45,000 unfinished vehicles, primarily, popular high-margin trucks and SUVs, in its inventory by the end of September. That’s more than double the amount of uncompleted vehicles that Ford had in its inventory at around 18,000 cars at the end of the second quarter in June. Shortages mean the number of Ford vehicles built without certain parts will be higher than planned in the third quarter that ends this month. However, the Blue Oval stated that this is a temporary setback as it believes that these “vehicles on wheels” will be completed and sold to dealers during the fourth quarter.



